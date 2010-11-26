CHENNAI: Global Hospitals and Health City, Chennai, on Thursday, received the prestigious National Accreditation Board for Hospitals’ accreditation in the very first year of commencement of operations.

The accreditation was given in the presence of Giridhar Gyani, Secretary General, Quality Council of India and V K Subburaj, Health Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu. NABH standards have been accredited by the International Society of Quality Assurance in Health Care (ISQua), Board of Asian Society for Quality in Healthcare (ASQua) and Represents on Advisory Board of Medical Tourism Association, (MTA) US.

K Ravindranath, CMD, Global Hospitals Group, said, “It is indeed a great honour to receive this award of distinction which will further spur us on to achieve new benchmarks in the realm of quality healthcare.’’ Giridhar Gyani, Secretary General, Quality Council of India, said, “NABH accreditation provides framework for healthcare providers to practise patient safety and deliver quality healthcare.’’ TN Health Secretary V K Subburaj said, “It is very impressive as to how more and more hospitals are trying to get the NABH accreditation as it just tells us how many hospitals are taking quality healthcare very seriously.’’