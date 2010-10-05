CHENNAI: Chennai will be hosting the 8th edition of India’s flagship event on green buildings — Green Building Congress 2010 - from October 7 to 9 at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam in Chennai.

This event is being organized under the aegis of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) in coordination with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with a view to spearheading the green building movement in India.

Uptil September 2010, over 720 green buildings with a footprint of over 442 million sq ft are registered, of which 120 green buildings are certified and fully functional.

The council’s activities have enabled a marked transformation with regard to green building concepts, materials and technologies. The projected market potential for green building material and technologies is estimated to be around $ 40 billion.

Speakers from various countries would share their ideas on green buildings to the expected delegates numbering 1000 during the event.

There will be a mega exhibition on green building products, technologies and services. Over 200 companies from various countries are expected to exhibit their green building products and share their technologies with the 10,000 business visitors.

The conference on Green Homes on October 9 is exclusively designed for homemakers, architects and residential developers.

Some of the key speakers will include Tony Arnel, Chair, World Green Building Council (WGBC), Peter Yuile, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Australian Trade Commission, Jamshyd N Godrej, Chairman, CII-Godrej GBC and Prem C Jain, Chairman, Indian Green Building Council.