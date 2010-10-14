HYDERABAD: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., on Wednesday, said it was investing Rs 500 crore in setting up a 475-bed hospital in Navi Mumbai. The proposed project is expected to be completed in 30 months from now, according to Dr C Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo. “Besides the upcoming hospital in Navi Mumbai, we are also setting up two more hospitals in Mumbai. And within Maharashtra, we have identified 200 cities to expand our presence,” Reddy said. As part of its phase-wise expansion plan, Apollo said, it was charting out the investment size required to fuel its growth plans for its second phase of expansion for two financial years 2012-13 and 2013-14.

“The group has been very clear on future projections. The first phase expansion is almost over and we think we will exceed the original target of 1,800 beds. We will increase the pace of our expansion and within the next 100 days we will have our investment plan in place,” Reddy explained.

He added that the investments for the first phase totaling Rs 1,400 crore have already been lined up through multiple sources including internal accruals and a mix of debt and equity. Currently, the company’s debt-equity ratio was at 0.05 per cent but could go upto one per cent. “Even for the next phase, fund raising will be a combination of both internal accruals and debt and equity. But additional equity will not come this year,” he said.

Apollo said it had divided the country into five zones including north, south, east, west and centre. It has tied up with BMJ Group, a medical publishing company here on Wednesday. The partnership is aimed at achieving a quantum change in the amount and quality of information available to patients via mobile phones, various other electronic devices, including computerised web access and patient leaflets.