MUMBAI: Vedanta group firm Sesa Goa today rose over two percent in the early trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a day after the company reported over two-fold growth in its net profit for the September quarter.

Sesa Goa reported a net profit of Rs 384.94 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 166.46 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Buoyed by the good numbers, the iron ore exporter made a smart opening in the morning trade and jumped by 2.28 percent to touch its early high of Rs 380.70 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange as well, the scrip was quoting higher by 1.29 percent at Rs 377.20. In terms of volume, over 15 lakh shares of the company were traded on the two bourses within the first thirty minutes of trade.

Meanwhile, the BSE 30-share index Sensex went down by 32.70 points to trade at 20,136.19, after making a handsome start. The BSE metal index gained 60.80 points to trade at 17,554.85, led by gains in Sterlite Industries, which was up by 2.12 percent.