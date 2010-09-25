MUMBAI: The prolonged wrangle with the market watch dog Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has yielded no positive results for MCX Stock Exchange Ltd (MCXSE) contemplating starting a full--fledged exchange with trading in equity, derivatives, future and options.

After rejection of its applications over the last one year and subsequent court cases, SEBI has one again and perhaps for good, rejected MCXSE’s application for starting a full-fledged bourse. In a very strongly worded order it has cited that the shareholding norms have been violated and even cited a example akin to smuggling of gold by a passenger visiting India by way of an illegal understanding between a co-passenger.

Justifying SEBI’s stand as a regulator SEBI Chairman C B Bhave on Friday said that all orders of the watchdog has to stand the scrutiny of court of law. “Every one has to follow the guidelines set by SEBI.”

MCXSE, promoted by commodity bourse Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and another group company Financial Technologies (India) Ltd, got permission to start its operation in 2008 with forex derivatives. However, SEBI asks the exchange to comply with rules related to the shareholding structure. In August 2009, SEBI gives it another year to comply with rules. Meanwhile, MCXSE approached the High Court which approves its shareholding structure and asked SEBI to decide on MCXSE’s application by end-September.

SEBI said that the buyback agreements reached by MCXSE with PNB, IFCI and IL&FS are not within the legal framework. “The arrangements between the promoters and their associates with investors in the stock exchange are material to SEBI for a determination of compliance under its regulation,” the order said.