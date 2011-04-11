The Sensex declined for the fifth day in a row as industrial growth showed a sharp dip amid weak global markets. (File photo: EPS)

UMBAI: The BSE Sensex fell 189 points to 19,262.54 today, declining for the fifth day in a row as industrial growth showed a sharp dip amid weak global markets and high oil prices.

There was heavy selling in realty, auto, consumer durables and refinery counters.

The government data today showed that growth in Index of Industrial Production (IIP) dipped to 3.6 per cent, from 15.1 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The decline, coupled with high food inflation and soaring high crude oil prices, worried investors who are already expecting a further hike in RBI's policy rates next month.

The Bombay Stock Exchange 30-share bellwether index opened lower and remained in the negative terrain throughout the day, before settling at 19,262.54 - a fall of 188.91 points or 0.97 per cent.

In five straight sessions, the Sensex has slipped 439.19 points or 2.23 per cent.

The NSE 50-issue Nifty also plunged 56.30 points or 0.96 per cent to 5,785.70.

Selling in index heavyweights like RIL, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, TCS and ONGC pulled the Sensex down.

"The major indices lost about a percent due to IIP data being below market expectations and higher global crude oil prices," said Parag Doctor, Senior Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.

"The decline was led by the rate sensitive sectors - Realty and Auto. The FMCG and Pharma sectors saw defensive buying," he added.

Asian stocks ended marginally down. The Key indices from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan were down between 0.16 per cent and 0.84 per cent.

European markets too displayed a weak trend in afternoon deals. The CAC was down 0.75 per cent and the DAX by 0.58 per cent, while the FTSE was trading nearly stable.

Contrary to the market trend, FIIs continued buying and pumped in Rs 384.85 crore on April 8 as per provisional data.

In all, 22 of the 30 index-based scrips ended in the red, while others finished in the green.

Realty major DLF was the top loser from the Sensex pack with a fall of 3.51 per cent.

From the auto segment, Tata Motors dropped 2.84 per cent, Bajaj Auto - 2.55 per cent, M&M - 2.43 per cent, Hero Honda by 1.47 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 1.30 per cent.

In refinery counters, RIL dipped 1.67 per cent and ONGC by 1.82 per cent.

Other major losers from the Sensex family were Jindal Stl (3.01 pc), Jaiprakash Asso (2.96 pc), HDFC (2.69 pc), HDFC Bank (2.37 pc), Reliance Com (2.01 pc), TCS (1.36 pc), Wipro (1.18 pc) and HUL (1.03 pc).

Eleven out of 13 sectoral indices closed in losses. The BSE-Realty slumped 2.52 per cent, BSE-Auto (2.15 pc), BSE-CD (1.89 pc) and BSE-Oil & Gas (1.59 pc).

The total market breadth remained negative with 1,746 stocks losing ground, against 1,134 that finishing with gains on the BSE. The total turnover dropped sharply to Rs 2,588.21 crore from Rs 3,441.94 crore last Friday.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will close tomorrow, April 12, on account of "Ram Navami".