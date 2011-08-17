CHENNAI: Corporate culture must be familiar to the universally accepted values of good governance - accountability, transparency, responsibility and responsiveness to stakeholders, M Veerappa Moily, Union Minister for Corporate Affairs, said.

Inaugurating the Corporate Governance Conclave organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI) under the theme “Integrating Sustainability into Corporate DNA” in New Delhi, Moily said, “As specialist in corporate governance, company secretaries need to continuously own the responsibility to ensure that the corporate sector creates a governance culture that is able to generate wealth in a sustainable, ethical and socially beneficial manner and fulfills its obligation to all the stakeholders.”

Arun Maira, Member, Planning Commission, said, “ It is important to know how profits are earned by the companies and later how such profits should be spent. CSR means doing good to the people.”

J J Irani, Former Director, Tata Sons Ltd., said that good governance cannot be mandated, it should flow from the company within and be integrated with corporate culture.