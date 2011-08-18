NEW DELHI: Bharti Enterprises group firm Beetel Teletech Wednesday launched its Beetel Magiq, an android 2.2 tablet worth Rs.9,999 for the Indian market.

The device has a 7-inch screen, 2 megapixel front and rear camera and 8 GB internal memory which is expandable to 16 GB. The device supports wi-fi and 3G.

"The Beetel Magiq has been designed looking at the technology needs of the extremely demanding Indian customers," said Vinod Sawhny, executive director and chief executive officer, Beetel Teletech.

"Our tablet is not only about affordability but also about aspirational features which were previously available in the high-end devices and not within the reach of the majority of Indian customers," he added.