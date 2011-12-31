CHENNAI: Private insurer IDBI Federal Life Insurance has announced the launch of its premier Child Plan, IDBI Federal Childsurance Dreambuilder Insurance Plan, ideal for parents of children aged one month to 17 years.

Childsurance is a Unit Linked Insurance Plan that offers features such as Joint Life Cover, Guaranteed Loyalty Additions, Education Support Benefit, Lumpsum Payment of Future Premiums (on death) and Systematic Allocator Fund that help create a child plan that does not fail.

Announcing the launch of ‘Childsurance Dreambuilder Plan’, G V Nageswara Rao, Managing Director and CEO of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said, “We, at IDBI Federal Life Insurance, have created yet another innovative product with Childsurance Dreambuilder plan which manages the twin expectations of growth to counter rising education costs and protection to ensure the plan doesn’t get derailed.’’

The plan starts with a minimum annual premium of `25,000 and maximum `100,000.