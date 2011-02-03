MUMBAI: With rising input costs, tobacco giant and FMCG major ITC today said it may soon hike prices of its packaged foods by 7-8 per cent.

"Prices of agricultural commodities are increasing.

Prices have risen by 30-35 per cent in the past two years.

There is also a simultaneous rise in freight rates and packaging costs. We may increase prices of packaged foods by 7-8 per cent," ITC Foods Chief Executive Chittaranjan Dar told reporters on the sidelines of a CII summit here.

ITC makes and sells packaged foods under brands such as Ashirwaad, Sunfeast, Yipee (noodles) and Kitchens of India (ready to eat foods).

On growth in the business of packaged foods segment, Dar said that company is looking at a 14-15 per cent growth in FY 12.