CHENNAI: The Government on Wednesday said it will convene a high-level meeting by February 12 to address concerns expressed by the Odisha Government that stretching the Kolkata Port territorial limit will impact smaller ports coming up along the coastline.

The development comes in the wake of OdishaChief Minister Naveen Patnaik lodging a protest with Shipping Minister G K Vasan, demanding a recall of the notification for extension of the Kolkata port boundary, terming it arbitrary.

According to a release, during discussions, Patnaik brought up the issue of extension of port limits of Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) and expressed apprehension that the move may hinder the development of non-major ports in the north coast of the State.

Allaying his fear, Vasan, while stating that the KoPT limits were extended basically for providing trans-loading facilities at the Kolkata Port, assured that it would have no adverse impact on the ports in Odisha.

Vasan further said that there was no intention to let any port suffer on account of such an expansion. He further stated that the Shipping Ministry would support and encourage minor ports, which play an equally important role in the development of national economy.