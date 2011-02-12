NEW DELHI: GE Shipping today reported 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal at Rs 117 crore.

The company had recorded Rs 94 crore net profit in the same quarter an year-ago, it said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Revenue of the company, however, dipped to Rs 644 crore during the reporting quarter compared to Rs 796 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, it added.