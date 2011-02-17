HYDERABAD: Betting big on the increasing mobile communications market, Google India on Wednesday said it would gradually optimise many of the features available on the personal computers on to mobile handsets. Globally, several of these applications including Google place search, with step-by-step directions, are currently available on various smart phone models.

“The place search feature makes it faster and easier to find information about local businesses and places of interest. We’ve combined web and local ranking to improve the relevance of the results,” said Vinay Goel - Head of Products, Google India.

He added that this feature also includes sentiment analysis to identify sentences for the search snippet that reflects the overall star rating and opinions about a place.

The search giant also said its image search feature has been redesinged to make the visual search more faster and effective. “Our new image search interface is all about speed — scrolling instead of hunting for pagination controls, bigger thumbnails, immediate view of the large size image on click, more images on the screen at once and keyboard shortcuts,” he said.

According to Google, it incorporated about 490 changes overall in 2010 and would continue to innovate to make browsing user-friendly.

Giving detail about realtime search improvements, Goel said new features such as replay lets users travel to a different time and place and see what people were discussing on the realtime web.

“The conversation view makes it easy to follow a discussion on the real-time web. And the geographical refinements and new content sources help you fine tune your realtime results to find exactly what you are looking for,” he said.