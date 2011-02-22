MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday singed one of the biggest foreign direct investment deal (FDI) with global oil and gas major British Petroleum (BP) to sell 30 per cent state in its 23 oil and gas blocks for a total consideration of $9 billion.

The deal was signed by Mukesh Ambani, and Robert Dudley, Chief Executive of BP group in London on Monday, as per which BP will pay RIL an aggregate consideration of $7.2 billion, and completion adjustments, for the interests to be acquired in the 23 production sharing contracts that RIL operates in India including the production of Krishna Godavari (KG) D6 block.

As per the agreement, RIL and BP will also form a 50:50 joint venture for sourcing and marketing of gas, which will invest in creating infrastructure for receiving, transporting and marketing of natural gas in India. The JV will also combine BP’s world-class deepwater exploration and development capabilities at the oil and gas blocks.

Future performance payments of up to $1.8 billion could be paid based on exploration success that results in development of commercial discoveries. These payments and combined investment could amount to $20 billion.

The 23 oil and gas blocks together cover approximately 270,000 square kilometres in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. These blocks lie in water depths ranging from 400 to over 3,000 metres and they are currently producing about 1.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day, which is over 30 per cent of India’s total consumption, and over 40 per cent of India’s total production.

BP has been working with RIL since December 2008 on the D-17 deepwater block in the KG basin on the east coast of India. BP, with a 50 per cent interest, operates the block and Reliance holds the remaining interest. According to BP’s Energy Outlook 2030, energy consumption in India has grown by 190 per cent over the past 20 years and is likely to grow by 115 per cent over the next 20 years, a rate of over 4 per cent each year.