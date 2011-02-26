NEW DELHI: The Economic Survey today observed that tea and coffee production in the country is expected to increase, which augurs well for exporters of the beverages.

The post monsoon coffee production is expected to rise by four per cent at 2,99,000 tonnes for the year 2010-11 as against 2,89,000 tonnes in the corresponding period last year, the report tabled in Parliament said.

Likewise, tea production is expected to rise marginally by 2 per cent to 991.18 million kg in 2009-10 as against 972.77 million kg in the year-ago period, it added.

Tea originationg from Darjeeling, Assam and the Nilgiris are well-known for their distinctive flavours the world over, the survey observed.