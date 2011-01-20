NEW DELHI: Double-digit food inflation continues to pinch common man. But policymakers are divided as how to tame the rising food prices.

Union Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee urged the states to slash local levies like octroi and mandi tax to bridge the gap between farmgate and retail prices.

“I would urge you to review all local levies like mandi tax and octroi duty which add to prices of food articles and impede smooth movement of essential commodities,” Mukherjee said in his address to State Finance Ministers during pre-Budget deliberations here.

Asking the state governments to play their part in controlling inflation, he said, “There is a need for you to urgently look into supply management of items that are driving the current round of food inflation, in particular local factors that are widening the gap between wholesale and retail prices.”

But holding the Centre responsible for spiralling inflation, state finance ministers asked Mukherjee to reduce taxes on crude oil, petrol and diesel to check price rise.

After meeting Mukherjee, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac said the government has to take steps to contain inflation and sustain the recovery. Issac said the state has demanded `380 crore for strengthening its PDS.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister K Anbazhagan, in his speech, asked Mukherjee to create a price stablisation fund in each state with a corpus of `100 with equal contribution from the Centre and states in the forthcoming Budget. “This fund may be accessed by cooperatives as interest free working capital for carrying out market intervention operation as when required by purchasing and selling products at cost price when there is abnormal spurt in their prices,” Anbazhagan added.

“Price rise is not a subject of states. It is totally Centre’s subject. We are ready to sit with the Centre and arrive at solutions. Inflation is high because of Centre’s export-import policy,” Uttarakhand Finance Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank told reporters after the meeting.

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Sushil Modi wanted the Centre to reduce duties on petroleum products to tame rising inflation.