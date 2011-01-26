MUMBAI: Gold prices succumbed to hectic sell-off and finally torpedoed down to close below psychologically important Rs 20,000 per 10 grams barrier at the bullion market here today.

Silver also bulldozed under the massive selling pressure to reach Rs 42,000 level.

"The precious metals decline in overseas on improvement economy situation amidst dollar gains forcing heavy unwinding from opportunistic domestic investors and speculators," traders said.

Standard gold (99.5 per cent purity) plunged by Rs 265 per 10 grams to end at Rs 19,800 from Monday's closing level of Rs 20,065.

Pure gold (99.9 per cent purity) slumped by a similar margin of Rs 265 per 10 grams to finish at Rs 19,900 as compared to Rs 20,165 yesterday.

Silver ready (.999 fineness) tanked by a hefty Rs 1,275 per kilo to conclude at Rs 42,170 from overnight closing level of Rs 43,445.

On global side, gold fell to its 10 weeks low on profit taking as well as fading safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was traded at USD 1,327.38 an ounce in early trade. US gold futures for February delivery also indicated a fall of 1.3 per cent an ounce.

Spot silver was trading low at USD 26.78 an ounce.