NEW DELHI: Harun Rashid Khan, on Monday, assumed charge as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He has been appointed for a period of three years.

He will look after the Central Security Cell, Department of External Investments and Operations, Department of Government and Bank Accounts, Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, Foreign Exchange Department, Internal Debt Management Department and Inspection Department.

Other deputy governors at RBI include K C Chakrabarty, Subir Gokarn and Anand Sinha.

Prior to being appointed as Deputy Governor, Khan was Executive Director of RBI since October 2007. He was earlier Regional Director of the bank’s New Delhi office and prior to that he was Principal of the College of Agricultural Banking in Pune.

He was closely involved with the Internal Group of RBI on Rural Credit and Microfinance (popularly known as the Khan Committee) as the chairman. Based on the recommendations of the Khan Committee, the Reserve Bank issued guidelines to expand the banking outreach through Business Facilitators and Business Correspondents with ICT support for spearheading financial inclusion.

As Executive Director, Khan represented RBI on the Working Group on the G-20 on “Reinforcing International Cooperation & Market Integrity” and the Committee on Global Financial Systems of the Bank for International Settlement (BIS).