NEW DELHI: KFC India is planning to reach the 500 outlet mark from the existing 114 outlets in the country by 2015.

Interacting with a group of journalist in the Capital, Dhruv Kaul, Director-Marketing, KFC India said the fast food giant will bring innovative chicken and vegetarian fare.

Asked about the investment, Kaul said on an average a single KFC outlet entails an investment of Rs 2-2.5 crore.

After introducing a range of innovative products for the Indian consumers, including Veg Zinger, Popcorn Chicken, Hot Zinger and the Streetwise range, KFC has now entered the coffee segment with a signature range of cold coffees called ‘KFC Krushers Kafeccino’ and three other variants include: frappe, iced kappucino and ice machaccino at a price point of Rs 55 plus taxes.

Positioning itself as a youth-oriented brand with teens and young adults as its chief targets, including working adults, KFC is now planning to launch a media campaign in television channels, online media and social networking sites that would involve a spending of 15 per cent of the fast food giant’s budget.

The new outlets would come up in metros and as well as in the two-tier cities.

To tap increasing customer base, KFC has plans to launch several innovative fares in the coming week, Kaul pointed out.

The Quick Service Restaurant chain had recently revamped its menu, adding ‘Hot zinger’ to the already existing Zinger portfolio. “’Hot Zinger’ is a special offering for customers who enjoy that extra spicy kick in their food. It is freshly prepared in-store, with specially marinated chicken to ensure a crunchy juicy fillet.

On introduction of more vegetarian options in their menu, Kaul replied in affirmative. “Introducing vegetarian menu will be a important part of our menu expansion in future, and we are looking forward to it,” he suggested.

Growing at 75 per cent year-on-year, KFC India has been launching a new campaign every three months and will continue to do so, Kaul pointed.