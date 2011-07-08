Three Oberoi hotels ranked in top 15

NEW DELHI: Three Oberoi hotels have been ranked fifth, eighth and 14th in the world by global magazine Travel+Leisure, it was announced Friday.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur; The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, and The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, which achieved the distinction, were ranked first, third and fourth in Asia in the magazine's World's Best Awards 2011 Reader's Poll.

The Oberoi, Mumbai, and The Oberoi, New Delhi, have also been ranked amongst the top city hotels in Asia, a statement from the hotel group said.

Mena House Oberoi has been ranked the 8th best city hotel in Africa, the statement added.

"Travel+Leisure's World's Best Awards are amongst the most prestigious in the international travel industry as it is the readers who define excellence in hospitality and travel. The readers rate their experiences and evaluate hotels across the world on the following characteristics - rooms and facilities, location, service, restaurants and food, and value," the statement said.