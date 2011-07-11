Travel companies are betting big on leisure cruising market, which is pegged to be a multi-billion dollar business. With Indians gearing up to experience the value and benefits of taking a cruise holiday, Vikram Mohan, Director, Pricol Travels, says the market is expected to growth 15- 20 per cent in an interview with Sunitha Natti, TNIE.

Excerpts:

How is the cruise industry growing in India over the past few years?

Of this, how’s the southern region performing?

Cruising as a holiday option is becoming popular among Indians with the market growing at over 15 per cent per year. A recent report has stated that over 75,000 passengers sailed out on cruises from India in 2010-11 and about 50 per cent of them travelled to South-East Asia.

This is still a miniscule share of less than 1 per cent of those who took a holiday abroad (12 million outbound travelers in 2010). We see a huge potential in the south market. That’s why we have decided to open CruiseBay lounges in Chennai and Hyderabad.

How’s the sector evolving? Are there more number of takers for luxury, adventurous tours compared to the previous years?

The sector has evolved tremendously. Today travel companies are clearly focused, some on fixed departures, others for wildlife enthusiasts, women, adventure enthusiasts.

There is an option available for everyone who is looking for something different.

We as a company are looking to offer all of the above and something more. We wish to focus on a variety of special interest holidays like international festivals like the Oktoberfest and Mardi gras.

The Scottish Whiskey Trail and Castles of Scotland are some of the itineraries being planned. The company also wants to focus on Cooking School holidays and Gourmet expeditions. The theme for “Getaways de” our leisure division will be ideally suited to the discerning traveler.

For Pricol Group, what’s the contribution of travel business to the overall business? Any growth projections?

Pricol Travel is a standalone company part of the Pricol Group. We at Pricol Travel are projecting a three-fold jump in our turnover from `100 crore to `300 crore in the next couple of years.

What is your business strategy for growth?

Both organic and inorganic.

Apart from acquisitions, our corporate travel business has been growing at a steady pace. With our new leisure division “Getaways de Pricol” we plan to focus on highly specialized and customized itineraries and very unusual destinations.

We forayed into the leisure segment with Tamara Resorts in Coimbatore, which is managed by international hospitality professionals Aitken Spence. Aitken Spence will be our hospitality partners for the Tamara brand.

Another recent acquisition under the Tamara name has been 50 acres in Thorapally in Mudumalai forest where the management has decided to open one of India’s most premium jungle lodges.