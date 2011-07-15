COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is eager to give up the current system of getting private parties to import drugs for government hospitals and replace it with state purchases through government to government agreements with India and Bangladesh.

Daily Mirror on Thursday quoted the Minister of Health, Maithripala Sirisena, as saying that a government to government deal would help stop the import of substandard drugs and prevent shortages.

Recently, six Indian companies had been blacklisted. There was also a shortage of essential drugs.

The government imports, per year, about 24,000 varieties of drugs for GHs at LKR 14 billion ($127 million). The suppliers are mostly from India, and to some extent from Bangladesh.

Sirisena is expected to discuss the issue of a bilateral agreement with his Indian counterpart on August 1 and with the Bangladesh Health Minister soon afterwards.