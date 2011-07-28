MUMBAI: Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd Thursday posted a 24.5 percent increase in net profit at Rs.1,332.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30 against Rs.1,070.3 crore during the like period of the previous financial year.

The net sales increased 19.57 percent at Rs.5,767.47 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs.4,823.59 crore during the like period of the previous financial year, teh company said in a regulatory filing.

Segment-wise, the company's fast moving consumer goods business, which includes products such as cigarettes, packaged food and personal care reported a revenue growth of 17 percent at Rs. 4,071.3 crore during the quarter under review.

While revenue from its hotel business stood at Rs.230.46 crore and agri-business Rs.1,701.14 crore during the quarter under review. At the Bombay Stock Exchange the shares of the company were 1.89 percent up to trade at Rs.204.60.