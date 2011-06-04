'India to become $ 30 trillion economy by 2030'

MUMBAI: India is poised to become a USD 30 trillion economy by the year 2030 from the current USD 1.4 trillion, industrialist Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

"India is envisaged to grow from a USD 1.4 trillion economy to over USD 9 trillion by 2020 and over USD 30 trillion by 2030 in nominal terms," corporate giant Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said while addressing RIL's shareholders at the company's 37th AGM.

India's continued march on a trajectory of high economic growth rate will translate into exponential growth in several sectors and RIL is well placed to participate in this growth story by aggressively "venturing into newer domains" he said.

"Reliance's greatest opportunity is to contribute to and also to benefit from India's galloping growth", Ambani said adding that RIL is determined to significantly enhance its ranking among global businesses.