Home Business

'India to become $ 30 trillion economy by 2030'

MUMBAI: India is poised to become a USD 30 trillion economy by the year 2030 from the current USD 1.4 trillion, industrialist Mukesh Ambani said on Friday. "India is envisaged to gr

Published: 04th June 2011 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

MUMBAI: India is poised to become a USD 30 trillion economy by the year 2030 from the current USD 1.4 trillion, industrialist Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.

&quot;India is envisaged to grow from a USD 1.4 trillion economy to over USD 9 trillion by 2020 and over USD 30 trillion by 2030 in nominal terms,&quot; corporate giant Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said while addressing RIL's shareholders at the company's 37th AGM.

India's continued march on a trajectory of high economic growth rate will translate into exponential growth in several sectors and RIL is well placed to participate in this growth story by aggressively &quot;venturing into newer domains&quot; he said.

&quot;Reliance's greatest opportunity is to contribute to and also to benefit from India's galloping growth&quot;, Ambani said adding that RIL is determined to significantly enhance its ranking among global businesses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp