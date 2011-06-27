NEW DELHI: The Indian biotechnology industry will showcase its advancement and latest technology at an international convention in Washington next week.

Industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise an India pavilion at the Bio International Convention 2011 to be held in Washington June 27-30.

The CII will organise the pavilion in partnership with Association of Biotechnology Led Entrepreneurs facilitated by government's department of biotechnology.

The India pavilion at the conference will be yet another attempt to showcase the best of the country's biotechnology strengths and the Indian biotechnology industry will be able to make a determined pitch to their American counterparts, CII said in a statement.

The industry lobby is also organising its 10th biotechnology mission to the US.