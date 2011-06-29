WASHINGTON: The government's labor dispute with Boeing Co. is turning into a political headache for President Barack Obama.

Outraged Republicans are keeping up a steady drumbeat of criticism over the National Labor Relations Board's lawsuit against the aerospace giant. And Republican presidential hopefuls are using the issue to attack Obama's economic policies.

The NLRB says Boeing retaliated against its unionized workforce in Washington state by opening a new production line for its 787 airplane in South Carolina. The agency wants a judge to order Boeing to return the work to Washington. Boeing says it did nothing wrong.

The lawsuit is a major story in South Carolina, a crucial early primary state in the Republican presidential race. Republican presidential candidates are playing up the issue at debates and campaign stops.