CHENNAI: Porsche, on Thursday, unveiled its highest selling car Cayenne to the Chennai market, thanks to the opening of Porsche Centre Chennai.

The sports and luxury car major is set to provide customers across Tamil Nadu an unparalleled experience through the state-of-the-art facility on Anna Salai in the heart of the city. Along with New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, Chennai facility becomes the overall fourth Porsche Centre in India and the second in south.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, S Rajiv Jeyabalan, Managing Director of Porsche Centre Chennai, said, “Cayenne is the highest selling product from the Porshe stable. The target for the car this year is around 500.’’

“This year, Porsche is looking at further expansions into the Indian market with the opening of its facility in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bangalore and Kochi in the near future,’’ said Ashish Chordia, Chief Executive of Precision Cars India Private Limited.