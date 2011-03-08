Home Business

Sensex up 217 points on easing political worry

Falling crude prices capped the inflationary pressure, while the efforts to solve political crisis too helped the index.

Funds and retail investors engaged in fresh buying after the sustained decline over the past two sessions amid new political developments. (File/PTI)

MUMBAI: The Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex on Tuesday recovered by 217 points on buying by funds in fundamentally strong stocks amid easing political worries and falling crude oil prices.

The 30-share index closed higher by 216.98 points, or 1.19 per cent, at 18,439.65 points. It had lost 267 points in last two trading sessions.

The broad-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty rose by 57.65 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 5,520.80 with tech, IT, metal and banking stocks gaining the most.

Brokers said investor confidence regained following reports that DMK leaders are making efforts to find a way out of the crisis over seat-sharing issue with the Congress in Tamil Nadu.

They said the fears of further rise in inflation were also capped as crude oil prices declined in international markets.

Crude oil fell for the first time in three days after reports that Libya's Muammar Qaddafi offered to relinquish power, prompting speculation fighting may ease in Africa's third-biggest producer.

A firming trend in the Asian region and higher opening in Europe further fuelled the uptrend and advised investors to pick fundamentally strong stocks available at cheaper levels.

In 30-BSE index kitty stocks, 25 closed higher while Hindustan Unilever remained unchanged. All the sectoral indices were also in positive mode.

The most heaviest on the index, Reliance Industries rose by Rs 8.25 to Rs 984.40 and second heaviest Infosys Technologies by Rs 76.95 to Rs 3,114.65. The two carry nearly 23 per cent weightage on the Sensex.

Other major supporters were Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy.

The Teck index gained the most by rising 1.98 per cent to 3,675.77 followed by IT index by 1.90 per cent to 6,285.03.

Metal index rose by 1.49 per cent to 15,833.04, banking index by 1.48 per cent to 12,427.24 and realty index by 1.35 per cent to 2,070.48.

As the buying activity spilled over a broader front, midcap index rose by 0.97 per cent to 6,562.05 and smallcap index by 0.76 per cent to 7,944.85.

