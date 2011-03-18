MUMBAI: Shares of the country's most valued firm Reliance Industries (RIL) today tanked by over 4 per cent in the early trade on BSE amid reports that the company's gas sales from D1 and D3 fields in the KG-D6 basin may drop in the fiscal year 2013.

According to media reports, gas sales from RIL's D1 and D3 fields in the KG-D6 basin may be as low as 38 million standard cubic meters of natural gas per day (mmscmd) in the fiscal year 2013, which is likely to hurt the company?s earnings per share (EPS).

Reacting to the reports, Mukesh Ambani-led energy major RIL plummeted by 4.29 per cent to Rs 987.20 a piece on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In a similar fashion, the RIL counter witnessed a plunge of 4.29 per cent to Rs 986.60 during early trade in National Stock Exchange.