CHENNAI: The United Kingdom has decided to reinforce its campaign in India’s emerging cities to identify further opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

“While UK Trade & Investment (UKTI) has already been engaging with around 2,000 Indian businesses in over 20 emerging cities targeted since 2009, they will reinforce this outreach activity in five of these cities during the next 12 months: Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam. In addition, UKTI plans to reach out to Indian companies in newer emerging cities such as Nashik, Rajkot, Jalandhar, Kanpur and Vijayawada,” said Stephen Green, UK’s Minister for Trade and Investment, here on Friday.

Green highlighted the UK’s strength in areas such as infrastructure, green energy, low carbon technologies and advanced engineering.

Speaking about the EU-India FTA that is currently being negotiated, Green said that the UK is hopeful that this would be completed successfully to the mutual benefit of all.

“Such multi-lateral negotiations are not easy but it should be a win-win situation for every country,” he said.

Stating that the negotiations on FTA are currently on, he said agriculture and services industry were focus areas. “It will give a considerable benefit to the European Union and India.”

Green, on his final leg of his official tour after visiting Mumbai and Delhi, said his country aimed to double bilateral trade with India.

“As of 2009 the trade was around pound sterling 11 billion. We want to double in another five years,” he said.