MUMBAI: Global food and beverages major Coca-Cola's Indian subsidiary Monday launched its premium Minute Maid range of juice products.

The products are priced Rs.20 and Rs.85 for 200 ml and one litre pack respectively.

"Having established our juice credentials with the successful launch of Minute Maid Pulpy Orange and Nimbu Fresh juice drinks, we are now launching the premium Minute Maid 100 percent juice range," said Atul Singh, president and chief executive of Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.

According to Singh, the launch was focused to utilise the enormous potential in the packaged beverage market and for offering more choices to the customers.

The new range will be available in three flavours - Apple, Grape and Orange, which were developed at the company's research and development laboratory in Gurgaon.