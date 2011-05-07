WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama wants America to stay way ahead in the global race for clean energy innovation and wants his country to make sure that new technological breakthroughs do not take place in countries like India and China.

In his address to the workers at an Allison Transmission plant in Indiana, Obama said there is growing realisation across the world that clean energy technology is the way to the future.

"We're in a competition all around the world, and other countries ? Germany, China, South Korea ? they know that clean energy technology is what is going to help spur job creation and economic growth for years to come," Obama said.

This is why, he said, "we've got to make sure that we win that competition".