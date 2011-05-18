NEYVELI: NLC has deferred its plans for foraying into nuclear energy and hydro power production for the time being.

A R Ansari, CMD of NLC told reporters that the decision was taken in view of the gestation period of six to seven years. He added that it was looking at projects with three to four years gestation.

The company, which currently generates 2,490 MW of power annually, plans to augment this capacity to 10,000 MW, has many projects under execution, which include a 1,000-MW power project in Tuticorin, 500-MW extension of the Neyveli project, a 50-MW wind power project in Tirunelveli.

In addition, it has also planned to set up coal-based projects at Sirkazhi and a 2,000 MW coal-based thermal power project in UP and two 250 MW thermal power units in Rajasthan.

On the Sirkazhi project, Ansari said, the NLC had approached the State government for the land for the 2,000-MW power project. On a future project - NLC's new thermal power project at Neyveli (2 X 500 MW) in lieu of

TPS-I - a Public Investment Board (PIB) meeting was held and the government sanction is awaited.

A project proposal for Bithnok Lignite Mine(2.25 MTPA)-cum-power project (250 MW) was submitted to the Government of India and a PIB meeting is awaited.