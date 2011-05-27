Home Business

Mylan to rebrand Matrix Lab

MUMBAI: US-based pharmaceutical firm Mylan today said it is planning to rebrand its Indian subsidiary Matrix Laboratories and commercially launch prescription products in the country within on

Published: 27th May 2011 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

MUMBAI: US-based pharmaceutical firm Mylan today said it is planning to rebrand its Indian subsidiary Matrix Laboratories and commercially launch prescription products in the country within one year.

&quot;We are planning to rebrand our subsidiary Matrix Laboratories as Mylan and commercially launch prescription drugs in India with one year,&quot; Mylan Chairman and CEO Robert J Coury told reporters here.

The commercial launch will include drugs in the category of oncology, antiretroviral (ARV) for HIV/AIDS and pain among others.

On late entry to India, he said, &quot;This is the right time for rebranding and establishing our brand in the country. In fact, I would say the next 2-3 years is the right time for any company to establish itself in the country.&quot;

In 2007, Mylan had acquired a controlling interest in India-based leading supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients Matrix Laboratories.

Matrix had low-cost manufacturing facilities in India and China and marketing capabilities in Western Europe and Africa.

Mylan has already spent USD 300 million in research and development in India and has a head count of 8,500 employees.

&quot;Going forward we intend to become a major player in the country,&quot; he said.

As on December 31, 2010, Mylan has revenues of more than USD 5.5 billion and commercial operations in more than 150 countries and territories and a workforce of over 17,000 worldwide.

It has one of the industry's broadest and highest quality portfolios, with more than 1,000 separate products.

The company has set a target of internally manufacturing 70 per cent of products and the rest 30 per cent through in-licencing globally, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp