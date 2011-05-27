Mylan to rebrand Matrix Lab

MUMBAI: US-based pharmaceutical firm Mylan today said it is planning to rebrand its Indian subsidiary Matrix Laboratories and commercially launch prescription products in the country within one year.

"We are planning to rebrand our subsidiary Matrix Laboratories as Mylan and commercially launch prescription drugs in India with one year," Mylan Chairman and CEO Robert J Coury told reporters here.

The commercial launch will include drugs in the category of oncology, antiretroviral (ARV) for HIV/AIDS and pain among others.

On late entry to India, he said, "This is the right time for rebranding and establishing our brand in the country. In fact, I would say the next 2-3 years is the right time for any company to establish itself in the country."

In 2007, Mylan had acquired a controlling interest in India-based leading supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients Matrix Laboratories.

Matrix had low-cost manufacturing facilities in India and China and marketing capabilities in Western Europe and Africa.

Mylan has already spent USD 300 million in research and development in India and has a head count of 8,500 employees.

"Going forward we intend to become a major player in the country," he said.

As on December 31, 2010, Mylan has revenues of more than USD 5.5 billion and commercial operations in more than 150 countries and territories and a workforce of over 17,000 worldwide.

It has one of the industry's broadest and highest quality portfolios, with more than 1,000 separate products.

The company has set a target of internally manufacturing 70 per cent of products and the rest 30 per cent through in-licencing globally, he said.