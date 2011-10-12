SANTA ANA: A lawyer says a case against Toyota Motor Corp. that was dismissed by a federal judge in California last month has been refiled and will be the first to reach trial out of hundreds of sudden acceleration complaints.

Plaintiffs' attorney Mark Robinson said Tuesday that the case of two Utah residents will go to trial in February 2013. They were killed when their Toyota Camry slammed into a wall last year.

The trial had been one of several bellwether cases expected to determine how other lawsuits would proceed. But U.S. District Judge James Selna ruled in September that he didn't have jurisdiction because a certain claim in the lawsuit could not reach $50,000 in damages.

Robinson says he has removed the Toyota dealer from the case so it can move forward.