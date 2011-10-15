TOKYO: Suzuki Motor on Friday upped the stakes in its row with Volkswagen as it served the German automaker a legal notice demanding it "remedy numerous breaches" of their ill-fated alliance.

Suzuki said it served Volkswagen with a "notice of breach" , claiming it was not given access to technologies promised under their $2.3 billion tie-up . It demanded that if the German firm does not offer access to the hybrid technologies, the auto giant must sell back its stake and quit the alliance.

"The notice requires that VW remedies numerous breaches of the companies' Framework Agreement," the statement said. Suzuki is seeking action from Volkswagen within two weeks, according to spokesman Hideki Taguchi, adding that the firm hopes to reach an amicable settlement.

The Japanese automaker in September said it wanted to end its two-year venture with Volkswagen following disagreements on how to operate together. They formed a tie-up in 2009 under which Suzuki expected to beef up its development of green technology.

Chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki said in a statement : "This capital alliance was intended to facilitate Suzuki's access to VW's core technologies. I remain disappointed that we have not received what we were promised. If Volkswagen will not allow access it must return Suzuki's shares," Suzuki said.

Volkswagen currently holds 19.9% of Suzuki's outstanding shares. "We believe that the Suzuki allegations are unfounded," a Volkswagen spokesman said when contacted, adding that it "had always complied with the rules of the contract between the two groups." It said it "was considering all options," implying it may also consider legal action.