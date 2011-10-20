CHENNAI: KAFF Appliances India Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in built in kitchen appliances in India, wants to become a `1000-crore plus company in the next five years, all with the increase in sales of its wide range of products across the spectrum.

In an interaction with this correspondent, Sanjeev Dayal, GM- Sales & Marketing, KAFF Appliances, said, “The `600-crore Indian kitchen industry is growing by 30 to 35 per cent and KAFF wants to expand its portfolio by adding new products like wine chillers, induction cook tops and standing barbeques, besides increasing its distribution base to over 3,500 dealers across the country by 2014.’’

He also said that KAFF would achieve a turnover of `200 crore by next fiscal and `500 crore by 2014, targeting the niche market through 200 KAFF galleries across India with its line of products under four major verticals — Kitchen Appliances, Modular Kitchen Accesories and Ventilating Fans and Hardwares.

“The company has good R & D facilities in India where the products are customised according to the needs and tastes of Indian customers,’’ he said and added, “KAFF has set up its ultra modern facility in Neemrana to manufacture Cook Tops and another one in Sri Lanka to manufacture kitchen accessories.’’

KAFF has achieved a leadership position through innovative and futuristic approach though the products are imported mainly from Germany, Italy and Turkey.

“With the company patronising contract manufacturing, the idea of having a manufacturing facility in India is not there, all because of the sophisticated nature of the product finish,’’ he said.