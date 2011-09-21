LONDON: Facebook may announce a host of partnerships with film, TV and media companies Thursday, a media report said Tuesday.

The social networking site, which has over 750 million members, has signed deals with the likes of Hulu in a bid to provide content offering, in the form of a large media platform, directly to its users, Daily Telegraph reported.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder and chief executive, is also expected to reveal a deeper integration with Twitter.

Last week Facebook launched a new subscribe button in a bid to add a Twitter-like element to its service, allowing people to see public updates from users they are not 'friends' with on the site, the newspaper said.