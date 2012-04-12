KOTTAYAM: The Rubber Board is aiming to rev up production of Natural Rubber by giving a fresh lease of life to the Rubber Producer Societies (RPS) that had revolutionised rubber cultivation in the country.

The board has some plans under its sleeves to implement before May this year to pump in more energy into RPS that have about 70 per cent members inactive.

The Rubber Board Chairman Sheela Thomas said that India’s production was good as it stood fifth despite the RPS losing its sheen. Once RPS goes into full steam after its revitalisation the production would surge even more explosively.

Industry sources said that the fall in the activity of the RPS was due to the steep increase in price of rubber and the absence of sincerity among some growers to improve cooperation among them.

It was only in India where the rubber growers got 95 to 97 farm gate price while in the top grower Thailand and other leading producing countries it was about 50 per cent. This has also led to fall in the functioning of RPS, Sheela Thomas said.

The problem haunting the Rubber Board is the growers compromising for inferior quality of buds as there is demand supply gap for quality buds.

The increase in the area of cultivation in other parts of the country had led to increase in demand for quality buds. The board is in a position to offer good quality buds, she said.

The board is already engaged in creating awareness among the farmers in selecting the best quality buds. This would be made more effective in the coming days, she said.

The main handicap for the Rubber Board is its heavy dependence on Kanyakumari district for producing quality seeds due to favourable weather conditions there. Such condition is not found anywhere in the country. The increase in production area in Konkan area in Karnataka, some parts of Maharashtra, and Tripura has also led to increase in demand for good quality buds.

The board is upbeat over its success in rubber cultivation in Tripura where the local government in association with the Rubber Board is taking up cultivation of the rubber and hand over the plantation to the tribals once they are fit for tapping under tribal development project.