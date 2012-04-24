NEWDELHI: India has asked Turkey to reconsider the restrictive practices on import of cotton yarn from India.

Last week, Commerce and Industry and Textiles Minister Anand Sharma took up the issue with Minister of State in-charge of Foreign Trade of Turkey Zafar Caglayan. Sources who attended the meeting said, “The Turkish government is likely to come out with a clarification and a new measure on cotton yarn imports.”

In 2008, Turkey had imposed a definitive safeguard measures on imports of cotton yarn for a period of three years. However, when these measures were to expire on July 14, 2011, the Turkish government imposed provisional safeguard measures. Again on January 25, 2012, Turkey recommended continuation of the measures.

Sources in the Commerce Ministry said, “India notified that the measures in question are inconsistent with Turkey’s obligations under the provisions of the GATT 1994. The Minister also sought a speedy remedy for the Definitive Safeguard Measures imposed by Turkey.”

The consultations were held at Ankara in March 2012, following which a draft of agreement has been received from Turkish side.

The agreements provide for lifting of the current safeguard measures within one year, starting with the entry into force the agreement/memorandum of understanding.

Senior officials in the Commerce Ministry are of the view that, India should tell Turkey to withdraw the definitive measures by October 14, 2012 giving Turkey to review the measures and withdraw it.