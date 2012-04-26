ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been named the best airport in the Middle East, and the third best in the world.

The Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC) announced that the airport was given the Best Airport in the Middle East Award at the 2012 World Airport Awards held in Vienna.

The award was based on a size category of 20 million passengers per year.

The World Airport Awards is the most prestigious recognition of quality for airports across the world. It is based on the World Airport Survey, the airport passenger satisfaction benchmark. The survey covered 388 airports in 2012.