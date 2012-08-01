As over 19 states were hit by the second outage in as many days due to twin grid collapses on Tuesday, India Inc slammed the government for having failed to prevent the second grid collapse that left half the country groping in the dark. Corporate India asked the government to immediately review the functioning of the national power grid and called for reforms in the sector, terming it a wake-up call for the government.

“It is difficult to imagine that there are no technical safeguards available to prevent such power problems. There is an immediate need to review the functioning of the national grid, an apex industry chamber said.

The grid collapses disrupted the services of 300 trains. “Alternative power supply was arranged to run the stranded trains,” said SK Saxsena, Executive Director Energy, Railway Board.