Ubislate price up, courtesy Re. fall

Canada-based Datawind Ltd, which supplies the country’s low-cost tablet under the brand — Aakash to the government and Ubislate for retail consumers — said it has jacked up prices of the retail version owing to a falling rupee and increase in input costs. It is unclear if prices of Aakash too have been subsequently increased.

“We have been significantly impacted by the 26% drop in the value of the rupee against the US dollar over the last year,” said Suneet Singh Tuli, President & CEO, Datawind Ltd in a comminque to consumers.

 “Our price increase is only 15%, while our competitors have increased theirs by almost 30%,” he said.

According to Datawind, prices of UbiSlate 7+ and UbiSlate 7C increased by 16.67% and 7.5% respectively.

While UbiSlate 7+ was earlier priced `2,999, the revised price stands at ` 3,499.

Similarly, the cost of other model was raised from `3,999 to `4,299. Customers who have pre-paid for either models in the past will get the product at its original price, said Datawind.

Tuli said a significant component of the parts used in the device are being imported and that the overall costs have gone up by the same amount. The company, which delayed shipping of the product in the retail market by nearly an year, also said it started deliveries recently.

