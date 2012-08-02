IT solutions provider NIIT Technologies, on Wednesday, said it has bagged a Rs 35-crore contract from the Tobacco Board for implementation of an e-auction system in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed system is expected to be introduced in 31 auction platforms -- 20 in Andhra Pradesh and 11 in Karnataka.

NIIT said it has also initiated talks with the Spices, Tea and Coffee boards for similar platforms facilitating the e-auction process.

“The pay-per-use model will help effectively manage the expense for automation. We are also in talks with other commodity boards, minerals and ores to help in transparent and real-time auction system and avoid cartelisation,’’ said Arvind Mehrotra, President, Asia-Pacific, NIIT Technologies.

According to G Kamalavardhana Rao, Chairman, Tobacco Board, the implementation of an auction system will make transactions transparent, faster and convenient for all.

The solution envisages usage of handheld devices for conducting auction on real-time basis. The auction platforms will enable the farmers to sell their tobacco bales to the cigarette manufacturing companies. It will also ensure inventory reduction and transparency through real-time collaboration between buyers and suppliers.