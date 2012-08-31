An exhibition displaying Pakistan's finest textiles, marble, herbs and medicines, plastics and variety of dry fruits products -- Made in Pakistan Expo 2012 -- is being organised in Mumbai.

The expo, from Aug 31 to Sep 5, is being organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) with support of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). It will be inaugurated by their presidents Haji Fazal Kadir Khan Sherani and R.V. Kanoria.

Pakistan's leading textile houses will participate actively in this event, placing their full confidence in FPCCI to carry its first expedition into Mumbai.

Products on display will include designers' collections showcasing prominent and top brand companies like Gul Ahmed, Signatures by Five Star, Nisha Summer Lines, Al Karam, Portia, Bareeze, Lala Textiles, Mausummery, Diners and Ittehad.

FPCCI has over the years been involved in trade promotion activities as India constitutes the most natural market for many of Pakistan's core products.

FPCCI believes that the exhibition will certainly supplement the process of dialogue between India and Pakistan. In the past it has held successful and widely attended fairs and exhibitions in other Indian cities.

After Mumbai, FPCCI plans to hold exhibitions in other Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore.

FPCCI will return to Delhi later this year for the India international trade fair where it traditionally brings a large delegation from across the entire spectrum of Pakistan's industry.