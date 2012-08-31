Tokyo court: Samsung didn't infringe Apple patent

AP By

A Tokyo court has ruled that Samsung did not infringe on an Apple patent, in the latest development in the legal battle between the two technology titans.

The Tokyo Districted ruled Friday that the technology used in the South Korean company's smartphones and tablet to synchronize with computers did not infringe on an Apple patent.

This is a separate case from a U.S. lawsuit between the two companies.

Last week, a jury in California ruled that some of Samsung Electronics Co.'s smartphones violated Apple patents. The jury awarded Apple Inc. $1 billion in damages.