The BSE benchmark Sensex today closed 22 points down on investors booking profit in blue-chip Infosys, TCS, RIL, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto shares.



The Sensex closed the day 22.08 points, or 0.11 per cent, lower to 19,453.92. It touched the day's low of 19,520.51.



The index had gained 232 points in last two sessions.



The broad-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty fell by 13.20 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 5,916.40.



Brokers said the market met with hesitancy on profit- booking after the recent upsurge in markets.



They said falling market was cushioned to some extent by a firming trend in the European region that prompted investors to purchases selective stocks.



In 30-BSE index components, 15 stocks declined led by Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.



The consumer durable sector suffered the most by 0.97 per cent to 7,723.79 followed by the auto sector by 0.76 per cent to 11,406.99. Capital goods sector fell by 0.72 per cent to 10,916.42.