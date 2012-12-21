Complete with food court, internet connectivity and a business centre, a swanky travellers' lounge opened at the New Delhi railway station Friday.

Similar to lounges at airports, the new lounge has a seating capacity for 125 people. It also has a convenience retail store and will be accessible to all passengers at Rs.300 for three hours.

For large groups or families, the lounge has a separate private seating area.

If the passenger wishes to extend the stay beyond three hours, Rs.125 will be charged for every additional hour. Additional services such as the wash & change, business centre and the retail convenience store will be chargeable as per usage by the passengers.

The ministry of railways plans to open such lounges at 50 major stations.