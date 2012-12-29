India’s apex planning body, the Planning Commission has suggested that natural gas producers like Reliance Industries should be allowed to charge for gas as per market price.

As per the 12th Five-Year (2012-17) plan, natural gas prices charged to producers must be determined by market forces.

At present most of the natural gas produced in the country is priced at $4.2 per million British Thermal Unit (BTU),which is almost a third of the rate at which gas in its liquid form called liquefied natural gas or LNG is imported.

Demand for natural gaswill increase from 194 million standard cubic meters per day in 2011-12 to 286 mmscmd in the current fiscal and 466 mmscmd by the end of the 12th Plan.

The Plan document said there is need for clarity on fiscal incentives on exploration of natural gas under New Exploration and Licensing Policy (NELP).

“The concept of uniform gas price also needs to be examined afresh as the desire to keep prices low for certain sectors tends to distort pricing it is inconsistent with the principle that the price of gas will be determined by market forces.”

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, while addressing the NDC meet on Thursday, had stated that natural gas as also coal and other liquid fuel rates in India were well below international prices.

At present, a seven year income tax holiday is available only for crude oil produced from an area awarded under NELP. The Plan document also called for grant of declared goods status for natural gas LNG so that it is available at uniform price in most of the states.