Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) is planning to build an advanced detection and prevention mechanism to check fraudulent claims within the health insurance sector.

The sector regulatory had invited bids from eligible agencies for fraud prediction and detection analysis for underwriting and claims. The shortlisted agency is expected to assist the industry as well as the regulatory with alerts related to fraudulent and suspicious transactions including overcharging, unlawful claim, false claims or multiple claims for same event in a particular region.

IRDA also said it was proposing to build advanced detection and prevention systems at industry level to identify fraudulent claims before payment occurs and to improve the accuracy of fraud detection. The move is expected to help the sector reduce the cost of insurance inflicted by fraud.

"Firms/organisations are advised to submit proposal to establish a comprehensive and complete solution for insurance fraud management within health insurance segment..." said IRDA.

According to the regulator, it was considering developing the system to enable the industry to underwrite the proposals effectively by getting up-to-date information, fraud alerts and medical history from the central database and also price products based on reliable database.

Importantly, IRDA intends to minimise cost at industry level by centralising data without individual insurers having to necessarily resort to both software and hardware solutions for the purpose of fraud prevention. The four public sector insurance firms namely National Insurance, New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Assurance, had stopped the cashless facility in select private hospitals alleging over billion in July, 2010.

IRDA, on its part, has constituted an Insurance Information Bureau of India, a central repository of insurance industry data, which is currently collecting, processing and disseminating data. The upcoming system aims to assist insurers efficiently manage the claims by getting relevant information on fraud and claim reporting patterns, also ensuring that genuine customers do not face hassles.